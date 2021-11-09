Three of Texas’ Top Ten Most Wanted Captured, Including One in Wichita Falls

Been a busy week for law enforcement in the state of Texas as always, but three very dangerous men are off the streets.

You can always stay up to date with the Most Wanted Lists on the Texas Department of Public Safety website. Over the past week, three men have been captured off the top ten list. One was on the fugitive list and the other two were on the sex offender list.

The one that was captured locally was Billy Ray Dake who is the guy all the way to the left in the photo above. What's crazy to me, he was caught LITERALLY the same day he was put into the top ten of most wanted sex offenders in the state. He had been wanted since May 17, 2021 for a parole violation. He then had another warrant out for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in August.

He was last scene in Harligen, Texas. However, Holiday and Wichita Falls police were able to bring him into custody on November 1st. According to CBS DFW, in 1992, Dake was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 5-year-old boy. He was sentenced to 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2011, Dake was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to five years in prison. In 2018, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to eight years. He was released on parole in November 2019.

The other two on the list were Fernando Cruz Ramirez of Odessa and Arnoldo Reyes Aranbula. Ramirez was a wanted fugitive for a recent burglary of a habitation back in August and has quite the criminal record. Aranbula was also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. In 1999, he was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child for incidents involving girls ages 4, 6 and 7.

Good work all around to the law enforcement throughout the state on bringing these guys in.

