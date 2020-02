The WFPD is asking members of the community for assistance in locating a wanted subject.

24-year-old Thomas Henry Banks is wanted for aggravated assault.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call the WFPD at 940-720-5000 or you can always make an anonymous tip by calling Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

The police warn that all wanted subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.