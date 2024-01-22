Sometimes the best comedy doesn’t come from Hollywood.

Police in Beaumont, Texas are looking for a trio they have dubbed “The Three Stooges” after they robbed a Popeye’s on New Year's Eve, according to KLTV. The thieves earned the distinction after they slipped, slid, and fell over each other during the robbery.

Looks like they picked the absolute worst time to try to rob the place (as if there’s such a thing as a good time to rob someone). The robbery went down just before 9:00 pm, so I would imagine the employees had just mopped the floor as they prepared to close for the night.

However, all that slipping and sliding didn’t deter the thieves. The surveillance video shows the robbers making their way to the back of the restaurant to access the safe. Authorities say the robbers threatened the employees and demanded money.

The suspects were seen leaving the restaurant in a blue vehicle.

Even though the robbers were all wearing masks, the Beaumont Police Department hopes someone will be able to identify them due to the distinct clothing they were wearing. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or the Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477.

As comical as the video is, I feel sorry for the employees involved in the robbery. Unlike “The Three Stooges,” they’re just trying to make an honest living. And now they’re likely scarred for life.

