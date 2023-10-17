Frightening Video of Violent Robbery at North Texas Pharmacy

This is the stuff of nightmares.

Most everyone I know has worked in customer service at some point in their lives. But in case you haven’t, let me tell you, it is one of the most thankless jobs out there.

You rarely hear from customers when you’ve done a good job. Instead, most folks are more likely to point out any mistakes that were made.

And while that aspect of the job isn’t any fun, imagine the trauma of being robbed at gunpoint. Thankfully, I never found myself in that position while working in customer service (even though I know a couple of people who have).

A pharmacist and clerk at a Lake Worth Walgreens experienced the trauma firsthand Sunday night (October 15).

Security footage of the incident shows two people wearing masks, gloves, and hoodies entering the building. The two immediately barge behind the pharmacy counter and hold the pharmacist at gunpoint.

The two force the pharmacist to give them drugs prior to forcing her into an office where the store clerk was lying on the floor after having been tased and assaulted.

One of the robbers then put a gun to the clerk’s head and forced the pharmacist to open the safe. The robbers took $5,000 from the safe, put it in a trash can, and fled the scene.

The assault on the clerk was so violent that she needed surgery.

If you happen to have any information as to the identity of the robbers, contact the Lake Worth Police Department at 817-237-1224.

