A Whole Lot of Texans are Falling Victim to Fraud

Thanks to technological advances, fraud continues to rise across the United States.

Fraudsters' techniques are becoming more sophisticated, making them harder to detect and more likely for people to fall victim. That’s why it’s important to stay vigilant and use extreme caution when doing business – especially online.

To get a better idea of how much fraud has increased in recent years, USA Today looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and surveyed 1,000 Americans.

As you might expect, the study found that 90% of Americans believe fraud is on the rise. And a shocking two-thirds of those who responded to the survey have personally seen an increase in fraud attempts.

Where does Texas rank among states with the most fraud?

The study found Texas to be the state with the 9th most instances of fraud. Credit card fraud has been a big problem in several major cities in the Lone Star State.

Which Texas cities have seen the biggest increases in fraud complaints?

El Paso has experienced a 225% increase in credit card fraud. Only 9 U.S. cities have seen a bigger increase in credit card fraud.

Houston (#8) and Dallas (#9) both rank in the Top 10 cities for credit card fraud. Both cities have also seen an increase in instances of identity theft.

Overall fraud has been on the rise in Austin. Our capital city has seen a 107% increase in fraud cases over the last 4 years.

