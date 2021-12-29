Today I Learned John Madden Hated Calling Dallas Cowboys Games

Yesterday we found out we lost a legend, John Madden is sadly no longer with us. However, I learned he wasn't a fan of doing Cowboys games for one reason.

I wanted to do a lovely tribute to John Madden with my favorite moments of him calling Cowboys games.

My favorite is this one above where he's talking about Troy Aikman trying to grow a beard and he literally draws a beard on Troy. The drawings that Madden used to do always made the broadcast ten times better.

Here's another one. Nate Newton's "Steam Head". "You could have a BBQ on that head." Plus all the countless Thanksgiving's Madden called back in the day. I learned he is the only announcer in history to call games on all four major networks. CBS, ABC, FOX, and NBC. I think the reason we all loved John Madden so much is because he just broke football down into the simplest terms.

A four-year-old could watch a Madden broadcast and just laugh at him going "BOOM" on a big hit. In doing research for Madden today though, I learned he really didn't like calling Cowboys games. Since Madden and Summerall were the premiere commentators, they called a lot of Cowboys games.

Get our free mobile app

This is nothing against the Cowboys themselves, John's hate was actually against the fans. Well, sort of. When a team travels on the road, the commentary team usually stays in the same hotel the team does. This way they can do interviews before the game. With the Cowboys being a America's Team, they have a lot of folks that want to see them.

Madden said typically on a road game for any other team, you have 20-30 people in the lobby wanting to see the team. For a Dallas Cowboys game, you have 500 people in the lobby and you can't go anywhere. Simply trying to go downstairs for dinner was a nightmare. Don't ever come between John and his food.

I can understand why John didn't like calling the games then. I don't like being hangry myself and having to go through a crowd of people is annoying. Just add it to the list that the Cowboys are and will forever be America's Team.

Dallas Cowboys Photos from Wichita Falls Training Camp Wichita Falls was once the official training camp home for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. Let's take a look back at this time in Dallas Cowboys history.

Photo descriptions provided by Getty Images.