‘Madden 20’ Predicts Chiefs Will Beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl

No need to watch the game – Madden just spoiled it for everyone.

Ok, so maybe I’m exaggerating a bit, but the EA Sports Super Bowl simulation has been right 10 of the last 16 years.

In fact, the simulation not only correctly predicted the Patriots would beat the Seahawks in 2015, it also nailed the final score of 28-24.

But it has been wrong the last two years, picking the Patriots over the Eagles in 2018 and the Rams over the Pats in last year’s game.

This year, ‘Madden’ predicts the Chiefs will squeak past the 49ers 35-31, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking home MVP honors.

