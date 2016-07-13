Bad news for Tom Brady.

A federal appeals court has rejected the embattled New England Patriots quarterback's appeal to get a new hearing in connection with his four-game suspension for his role in the now-infamous Deflategate scandal.

According to the AP:

Brady was asking for the full 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hear the case. In April, a three-judge panel said that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was within his powers when he suspended the star quarterback four games for his role in a scheme to doctor the footballs used in a Jan. 18, 2015, playoff game.

If Brady would like to continue to pursue the matter he could take his case to the Supreme Court. New England's season opener is September 11 at Arizona. The following three games, should Brady accept the suspension, are against the Dolphins, Texans and Bills. He'd be eligible to return in week 5 against the Browns.