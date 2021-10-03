If you're a Texas Rangers fan, you know the name of Tom Grieve. Grieve, has been with the Washington Senators/Texas Rangers franchise for over 50 years in a variety of roles, including as a player from 1970, 1972-1977, general manager and broadcaster. During his nine seasons as an MLB player, Grieve was primarily an outfielder and designated hitter.

Since 1995, Grieve has served as a color analyst on Rangers television broadcasts. Over the past few years, Grieve has reduced the number of games he's called each season. In 2021, Grieve was only scheduled to call 25 games on the new Bally's Sports Southwest.

John Blake, Rangers EVP of Communications, says that 2022 will be Grieve's 28th, and final, season as a Rangers broadcaster.

While Grieve can get surly occasionally, I do enjoy hearing him on Rangers games. He provides more insight than C.J. Nitkowski and works well with play-by-play voice Dave Raymond. Hopefully in 2022, Grieve will be on at least 25-35 home game broadcasts on Bally's Sports Southwest.

Grieve's post-playing career with the Rangers also includes front office roles starting in 1980. He was promoted to director of player development after the 1982 season, and then rose to the role of Vice President and General Manager in September 1984.

In 10 seasons as the Rangers general manager (1985-1994), Grieve's teams finished second in the American League West Division twice, in 1986 and 1993. In 1994, the Rangers were in first place in the AL West when the Players' Strike, and subsequent Owners' Lockout, ended the regular season in mid- August and forced the cancellation of the postseason.

Grieve was elected to the Texas Rangers team Hall of Fame in 2010, and was a part of the Rangers front office that built The Ballpark in Arlington.

