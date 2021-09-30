Astros Fans Take Selfies While Running from Security on the Field

Getting pretty ballsy Astros fans.

I remember being a kid and going to Orioles games all the time. Every once in awhile, I would see a fan jump onto the field and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I remember my mom told me she would kill me if she ever saw me do this so I never did. Honestly one time I did think about it during an Orioles rain delay. They had the tarp on the field and I saw two guys slip and sliding on that thing. Would have been worth the penalty.

Which by the way is one night in jail and a $1,000 fine. Some teams even ban you for life, but that's pretty hard to enforce. Last night during the Astros game, a pair of dudes got onto the field and put security to work. These guys are clearly in better shape than the security staff at Minute Maid Park. They were able to outrun NINE of them for several minutes.

One guy was even taking selfies while running from security. Eventually one of the guys was caught. When that happened, his other friend just laid on the ground. This was not a good luck charm for the Astros. This happened in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Astros were down 7-0. Maybe these two thought this would spark a comeback, it did not.

The Astros need one win to clinch the AL West. My team has been eliminated from postseason contention since early August, so I'm just waiting for next season.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.