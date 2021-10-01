Dallas Mavericks Will Require Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID Test to Attend Games this Season

The Dallas Mavericks have joined the ranks of NBA teams requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend games.

So far, the Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thuder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks have all announced similar policies. However, the Mavericks and the Thunder are the only teams that are instituting the policy in a city without a local vaccine mandate.

In addition to the vaccine mandate, fans will be required to wear masks while inside American Airlines Center unless they are eating or drinking, according to Fox Business.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban defended the decision in an email to D Magazine:

We wanted to keep our customers and employees as safe as we can. There are no absolutes with COVID. But based on the data we have, we felt that was the best decision. As the data and science evolves, we will re-evaluate our decisions as often as we think it helps.

Of course, Cuban is facing a firestorm of criticism on Twitter for the decision, with conservative radio host Clay Travis being one of the most vocal critics.

As Cuban said, the Mavericks will reevaluate their decision when they deem it necessary. We'll let you know if and when the policy changes.

