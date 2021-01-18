As part of the creation of a new statewide network, The Chad Hasty Show is being expanded to air weekdays from 5 - 7 p.m. in Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.

Chad Hasty has hosted a solo talk show, weekdays 8:30 - 11 a.m. on KFYO in Lubbock since October 1st, 2012. Hasty has had ratings and revenue success with his show on 95.1 & 790 KFYO, and Townsquare Media has selected Hasty to be the first host for the new network, which is named Texas Townsquare Media Network (TTMN).

Over the years, the impact that Hasty's show has had across the state has been recognized by listeners and advertisers. It's also been recognized by Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who has twice appointed Hasty to serve on his Elections Advisory Committee. Both times, Hasty was the only media member who represented West Texas.

The weekday 5 - 7 p.m. edition of The Chad Hasty Show will be broadcast through TTMN on News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO- Lubbock, News/Talk 94.7 & 1470 KYYW- Abilene and News/Talk 96.3 & 1290- Wichita Falls. Additional affiliates are expected to be announced later this year.

One of the hallmarks of Hasty's show is how he interacts with listeners. That will continue during the new syndicated 5 p.m. show. Listeners will be able to send text messages, chat on station apps, call-in, and send e-mails. In addition to providing his views on the news of Texas, there will be an increase in the number of newsmaker interviews.

For News/Talk 95.1 & 790 KFYO listeners in Lubbock, Hasty will be pulling double-duty, continuing to host his locally-focused weekday show, Monday through Friday, 8:30 - 11 a.m.

Chad Hasty, along with the best national hosts in talk radio, including Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, and George Noory, will continue to be heard on KFYO, KYYW and KWFS-AM.

For advertising information, please contact: rosalie.drake@townsquaremedia.com

For listener questions, programming, or affiliation information, please contact: robert.snyder@townsquaremedia.com