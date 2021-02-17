On Wednesday (February 17th), and Thursday (February 18th), Chad Hasty will host two special tribute shows to honor the life of Rush Limbaugh and give listeners a chance to share their memories of Rush.

On Wednesday, February 17th, listen to the afternoon edition of The Chad Hasty Show from 5 - 7 p.m. across the Texas Townsquare Media Network: News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO in Lubbock, News/Talk 94.7 & 1470, KYYW in Abilene, and News/Talk 96.3 and 1290 in Wichita Falls.

Then, on Thursday, February 18th, listen to Chad Hasty from 8:30 - 11 a.m. on News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO in Lubbock for another tribute.

During both shows you can call in your memories of Rush and also send Chad your text messages. The call-in numbers are: 806-770-5790 or 1-800-687-0790. The KFYO Text Line is 806-680-2-790. You also send in an e-mail to news@kfyo.com or a message via our app.

RIP, Rush Limbaugh. Your contributions to talk radio and politics will never be forgotten.

