Astroworld Documentary Maker Thinks Travis Scott Should Be in Jail – Report

UPDATE:

A spokesperson for Travis Scott has released the following statement to XXL in response to the release of the documentary Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy.

“This propaganda piece is a farce financed by and containing content from members of the plaintiff’s legal teams, who, weeks after a tragedy, sought to exploit and benefit financially from it, with the clear goals of making money and swaying future juries and public opinion – just as the plaintiff’s legal teams have egregiously and cynically accused Mr. Scott of doing," the statement starts. "It’s a clear-cut attempt to gaslight the public, local law enforcement, and local judiciary, and I am confident that anyone with common sense can see as much."

"It’s a profit play and a publicity stunt, with no support from the film industry, no distribution, and from a director with no respect from his field who has been termed a 'trauma pornographer' in the past for previous transgressions," the statement continues. "Student films have more artistic and intellectual heft than this garbage. Finally, all assertions by the amateur director that falsely blame Mr. Scott for the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred directly contradict the findings of the credible report just released by Governor Abbott’s task force and a serious team of law enforcement and public safety experts.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

The creator of a new documentary thinks Travis Scott should serve jail time for the deaths that occurred at the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

On Thursday (April 28), Page Six published an article with Chris Minn, the filmmaker behind the documentary, Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy, which is debuting today in Texas. Minn, who describes his film as a “victim-driven” documentary, is of the belief that Travis Scott should be in jail in connection with the 10 deaths that happened as a result of people being crushed in the crowd.

“Travis Scott to me is a punk,” Minn tells Page Six. “In my opinion, he is a criminal. Ten people died. How do we get around that?”

Travis Scott is facing a huge civil lawsuit that includes nearly 3,000 alleged victims as a result of the mass casualty event. However, he has yet to be charged with any crime. There are conflicting reports on when the Texas rapper was aware that people were being injured.

“The reason he deserves criticism and jail time, he knew there was a problem,” Minn opines. “He acknowledged an ambulance in the crowd. He noticed people passed out and stopped the show on three occasions. I’m not saying he knew people were dead, but he knew there was a problem. An ambulance is not an ice cream truck.”

The documentary, which is playing in select theaters and streaming online, includes interviews with several victims as well as eye-witness accounts of the harrowing show.

“I don’t want to see another person get hurt at a concert again,” Minn adds. “Last time I checked you are supposed to go for fun and not to fight for your life.”

Travis Scott is set to make his return to the festival stage in the fall. It was recently announced he will be headlining Primavera Sound Festival for three shows in the South American cities of São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago. His first date on the festival is Nov. 6, which is one day after the 1-year anniversary of the 2021 Astroworld Tragedy.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team and attorney for comment.