Following a five-month hiatus, Travis Scott recently performed for the first time since the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Travis Scott is slowly getting back into the swing of things. Last night (March 26), the Texas rapper performed at a private pre-Oscars house party in Bel Air, Calif., according to TMZ. The swank soirée was reportedly attended by the likes of Tyga, YG, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Leonardo DiCaprio and others. Travis performed a short set. In video of the event, Travis is seen performing "Sicko Mode" while pulling double duty on the ones and twos.

The "Highest in the Room" rapper appears to be in music mode as well. Last night, Travis' frequent collaborating producer Mike Dean posted a photo of La Flame in the studio on Instagram. There have also been rumors swirling that Travis is planning on dropping a new single produced by Southside in the near future.

Travis is over five months removed from the 2021 Astroworld Festival, which turned into a mass casualty event that took the lives of nearly a dozen people that were crushed during a crowd surge. He is facing multiple multimillion dollar lawsuits as a result of the deaths and injuries that happened at the show.

Travis' highly anticipated new Utopia album had been put on hold following the catastrophe. In recent months, he's dropped hints that the project is still coming. Travis and his partner Kylie Jenner recently welcomed their second child, a boy they initially named Wolf. They have since changed the child's name, but they haven't shared the new name just yet.

See video of Travis' first performance since the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy below.