The 10 victims that died at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival all passed away from asphyxiation.

According to the medical examiner's report that XXL obtained today (Dec. 16), the victims' lungs were crushed in a reported crowd surge, which they ultimately suffocated from. The official cause of death is listed as "compression asphyxia."

Additionally, only one of the victims had an additional cause, which is described as a combination of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.

All 10 of the manner of deaths are labeled as accidental, with the victims' ages ranging from nine to 27 years old.

A criminal investigation into the mass casualty event is still ongoing.

Following the catastrophic event at Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott is spearheading an initiative to ensure festival safety for concertgoers moving forward.

A source shared with XXL this afternoon that Scott "has spent the last three weeks working alongside the USCM (United States Conference of Mayors) to put this together and has also begun reaching out to industry leaders to get involved."

The source added: "These efforts will pair together—for the first time—key stakeholders from government, public safety, emergency response, health care, event management, music and technology sectors to identify current vulnerabilities and find solutions which ensure tragedies like Astroworld never happen again."

Just last week, Travis Scott gave his first interview since the Astroworld tragedy. It was nearly an hour-long conversation with Charlamagne Tha God and was posted on Charlamagne's YouTube channel.

Scott addressed many things during the discussion, but perhaps most notably was his response when he was asked if he feels if he did absolutely everything he could to help while his performance was still taking place. His response: "Yes."

He has received criticism for the interview, with many people commenting on his tone and claiming that what he said wasn't enough.

A lawyer for one of the victims' families even spoke out, saying in a statement to TMZ, "Axel Acosta and the many others killed or injured are the victims. Travis Scott, his entourage, handlers, promoters, managers, hangers on and everyone else who enable him are the problem. Everything that Travis Scott has done or said since ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at his concert has been lawyer driven and calculated to shift blame from him to someone else."

XXL has reached out to reps for Travis Scott and Live Nation for comment on the victims' cause of death.