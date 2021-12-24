Travis Scott Gifts Over 2,000 Toys to Kids in Houston

Amid swirling legal issues in connection to his catastrophic 2021 Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott is taking time to give back to the city of Houston.

Over the last couple days, Travis and his The Cactus Jack Foundation have been spreading X-Mas joy by giving out toys to over 2,000 kids in the H-Town area, according to a TMZ report published on Thursday (Dec. 23). La Flame and crew will reportedly visit six Houston Housing Authority complexes leading up to Christmas Day, giving away free items to the less fortunate. This marks one of Travis' few public appearances since the tragic festival.

Travis is less than two months removed from the 2021 Astroworld Festival, during which 10 people died when a huge swarm of the 50,000 in attendance surged forward, crushing hundreds of concertgoers.

The rapper recently conducted his first interview since the fatal concert, telling Charlamagne Tha God he was not aware of the severity of the situation. "It's so crazy ’cause I'm that artist, too," Travis told Charlamagne during the sit-down. "Anytime you can hear something like that, you wanna stop the show. You wanna make sure the fans get the proper attention they need. And anytime I could see something like that, I did. I stopped a couple times just to make sure everybody was OK."

Travis went on to say, "You have a venue filled with 50,000 people. But it's like a sea, you have lights, you have sound, you got pyros, you got your in-ears, you got sound, you got your mics, got the music, [you] got bands. All types of stuff going on."

After appearing to push back his upcoming Utopia album indefinitely, it seems like Travis will push forward with the release of the long-awaited project.