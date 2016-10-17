Grammy Award-Winning country star Travis Tritt is coming to Wichita Falls. The iconic singer/songwriter will be playing a special acoustic concert on Saturday, January 14th at Memorial Auditorium.

The show promises to be a intimate, one-of-a-kind event where where Tritt not only will play his hit songs like "Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Love Of A Woman” and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.” but also tells the stories behind those and his other multiple #1 singles as well as other memories during his over 25 year career. Here's the press release from the MPEC 's Assistant GM/Director of Marketing, Lindsay Greer.