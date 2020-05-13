Arlington’s Globe Life Field to Host 4-Day ‘Concert in Your Car’

Welcome to the new norm.

I knew it would only be a matter of time before drive-in concerts would start popping up after word got out about a Danish artist’s recent drive-in concert. The event sold out in a matter of days and the show reportedly ran smoothly. Shortly after, a venue in New England announced it was converting to a drive-in venue.

And now Texas is in on the action – in a big way, of course.

Globe Life Field in Arlington will host a 4-day “Concert in Your Car” event next month. The concerts will happen on consecutive nights in Tundra Lot B, located North of the field starting on Thursday, June 4.

Eli Young Band will be performing the first night, followed by Whiskey Myers on Friday, Pat Green on Saturday and Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler will wrap things up on Sunday.

The artists will perform on a stage in the parking lot, with plenty of jumbo screens to make sure everyone in attendance will have a great view. Just like a drive-in theatre, concert audio will be broadcast through a designated FM channel.

Each show starts at 9 pm, with parking lots opening at 8 pm.

Tickets will set you back $40 per vehicle, per night, with proceeds going to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation’s ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. There is a limited amount of VIP packages that guarantee access to the first two rows of the parking lot. VIP packages cost $80 per car.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 15, at 10 am at this location.