A Texas Tech University student has been arrested by the FBI after being accused of storming the US Capitol back on January 6th, 2021.

Thirty-two-year-old Ryan Zink is a senior at Texas Tech, and his father, Jeff Zink, is running for Congress in Arizona's 7th District. Jeff Zink said that he and his son both were at the Capitol for the election protest.

KAMC News reports that Ryan shot video inside the Capitol and posted it to Facebook.

Despite the accusations, Jeff Zink issued a statement in regards to his son's arrest:

Today at 10:30 am Arizona time, I received a phone that my son Ryan Zink of Lubbock, Texas had been arrested 3:30 am CST. I know that these charges are false as I was with him the entire day. We were there to witness the historic electoral process. A hallmark of our great country. We arrived very early and stayed outside the entire day. In fact, we were approaching the Capital when we discovered protesters were already inside. We did witness, first-hand, a black clad protestor destroying one of the windows and then being apprehended by the Capitol Police Department. At that time, I offered to bear witness of this event and ensured the police were provided with my contact information. At no time did I, nor my son Ryan enter the building, trespass or damage any property of the United States. Furthermore, the allegations that my son physically assaulted ANYONE are completely unfounded, without evidence or merit, and politically motivated.



I currently possess video and photographic evidence and have offed this to law enforcement. To ensure there is no misunderstanding, my son and I were there to document the events taking place at our Capitol. My son is a media student at Texas Tech University and I, as a United States Congressional candidate, I felt it was necessary to observe our free speech rights in action.

Zink faces charges of Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Knowingly Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building.

