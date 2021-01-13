Wednesday, before the vote was taken, Congressman Jodey Arrington was one of the Republicans who spoke out on the House floor against the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Congressman Arrington called the second impeachment "baseless." He also said the blame for last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol needs to be attached to the rioters, "...but to criminalize political speech by blaming lawless acts on the President's rhetoric is wrong, Madame Speaker, and a very dangerous precedent."

"The criminals who stormed the Capitol that day acted on their own volition – they are responsible for their actions," Congressman Arrington said.

Wednesday, the House of Representatives made history by voting to impeach President Trump for a second time. The official charge was "incitement of insurrection" concerning the January 6th mob that stormed into the Capitol.

The House impeachment vote was 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining with all House Democrats on the vote. All Texas Republican representatives voted against the article of impeachment. It's now up to the U.S. Senate whether or not an impeachment trial is held before the end of President Trump's term in office.

Complete text of Congressman Arrington's speech can be read below:

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R- Texas): "Madame Speaker, I rise with great sorrow to oppose this second attempt at a baseless impeachment from my democrat colleagues.

Last week’s attack on the US Capitol was completely unacceptable, and the people involved should be met with swift accountability. The President didn’t incite a riot. The President didn't lead an insurrection. And there are no ‘high crimes or misdemeanors’ requisite of impeachment.

I'm not saying the President didn’t exercise poor judgement, but to criminalize political speech by blaming lawless acts on the President’s rhetoric is wrong, Madame Speaker, and a very dangerous precedent.

The criminals who stormed the Capitol that day acted on their own volition – they are responsible for their actions.

This is an important moment, Madame Speaker, for our nation. We have the opportunity to come together and do what’s right for our country.

The votes are certified. President Trump has conceded. Let’s focus on the future and get back to the People’s business. I yield back."

Watch the moment below:

