Tupac Shakur’s Family Blasts Trump Campaign for Using Rapper to Mock Senator Kamala Harris

Tupac Shakur's stepbrother is calling out the President Trump campaign for using the late rapper to try and mock Senator Kamala Harris.

On Sunday (Oct. 11), TMZ published an article featuring an interview with Tupac's stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, about the Trump campaign leaving a ticket for Tupac at the recent vice presidential debate last week to try to mock Harris. In September, Harris mistakenly referred to the iconic rapper as the "best rapper alive" though he died in 1996.

Mopreme called the Trump campaign stunt "clearly disrespectful." He added, "We should know Trump's lack of respect for the Black and Brown community."

On Oct. 11, the Trump campaign thought it would be a hilarious idea to leave an admit-one ticket for the dead rapper at the recent VP debate, in a move to try and clown Harris for continually getting her Tupac facts wrong. The campaign team even boasted about it on social media.

"We have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, Sen. Harris' favorite rapper alive... I'm personally more of a Biggie fan, if he's still alive, b we will have a ticket for Tupac," senior campaign adviser, Jason Miller allegedly said on a press call.

The petty move came after Harris was quoted as saying Tupac is the best rapper alive during an interview with CNN political commentator Angela Rye on Sept. 25. During an interview on The Breakfast Club last February, Harris was caught in a bit of a fib after she stated that she once smoked weed in college while listening to Tupac. That would be impossible seeing as Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986. Tupac's debut album, 2Pacalypse Now, didn't come out until 1991.