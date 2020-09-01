Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Are Now Campaigning in ‘Animal Crossing’

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can now decorate their islands with campaign yard signs showing support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Biden and Harris are expanding the traditional campaigning methods and using Animal Crossing as a medium to reach younger voters within their initiative to organize voters online this fall.

There are four campaign yard signs currently available to download, which can be accessed by scanning QR codes through the Nintendo Switch Online app.

“Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands,” Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, said in a statement to The Verge. “As we enter the final campaign stretch towards November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together.”

“This is just the start of how we plan to engage players ahead of November as we’re already looking forward to rolling out more digital swag, voter education tools, and organizing efforts on Animal Crossing and other platforms,” Tom added of the initiative.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden’s team has opted for live-streamed events and fundraisers along with socially distanced productions and interviews instead of in-person rallies. Biden’s new digital, millennial/Gen Z-friendly collaboration with Animal Crossing exudes similar energy to Hillary Clinton’s “Pokémon-Go-to the polls” outreach in 2016, where she encouraged players to attend an event at a Pokéstop in Lakewood, Ohio.

