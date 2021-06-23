Cornyn and Cruz Blasts Harris’ Border Trip

Get our free mobile app

Senator John Cornyn is already out blasting Vice President Kamala Harris' first trip to the southern border.

The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that after 90 days of being in charge of the border and illegal immigration, Harris would travel to El Paso on Friday to learn more about why people come to the United States illegally. The problem? According to Senator John Cornyn, she is going to the wrong spot along the border and too late as well.

“Since October, the Rio Grande Valley Sector has encountered nearly three times as many unaccompanied children as the El Paso Sector and more than seven times more family units. The situation along the entirety of the U.S. border is challenging, to be sure, and El Paso has suffered during the crisis too, no doubt.” “Law enforcement, non-governmental organizations, and community leaders in every border sector are struggling to manage the massive surge of migrants. When asked why she hadn't visited the border yet, the Vice President said she wasn't interested in grand gestures, yet here she is planning a trip in a way that reflects, again, she doesn't really fully comprehend the magnitude of the crisis and where it really exists on steroids, which is the Rio Grande Valley.” “She is nearly 100 days late and a thousand miles short. By ignoring the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest Border Patrol sector along the U.S. Texas-Mexico border, the Vice President is shifting the focus away from the most serious problems of the crisis.”

Senator Ted Cruz also weighed in on Harris' trip to the border and told FOX News that the administration heard Trump would be going to the border and thought, "oh crap we gotta do something."