Turn It Up – It’s National Radio Day!

I don’t usually pay attention to the whole “National _______ Day” thing, but for obvious reasons, today is one that is near and dear to me.

August 20 is National Radio Day. If you haven’t tuned in in a while, maybe it’s time to come back to your favorite station.

I’ve loved radio ever since I was a kid. I remember spending many a night calling into KVWC in Vernon to make requests. Hearing a song that I requested on the radio made me feel so special, like a had an “in” with the station.

While it’s always been about the music first for me, I also love a great personality. To me, an engaging host can make a good station great. That’s why I’ve never cared for jockless radio. I’ll put together my own playlist on Spotify if I just want to hear music.

Anyway, I’ll get off my soap box now and share some interesting facts about radio in 2020, as reported by National Today.

More than two-thirds of people surveyed listen to the radio EVERY DAY.

71% said they listened to the radio in their cars.

13% of people pick a favorite radio station and never change it (we call these people P1s and we LOVE them).

Just under half of the people surveyed like to sing along to the radio.

Maybe the most interested statistic from the study is that about 10% of listeners even have a favorite radio commercial.

I know I can speak for everyone in the radio biz when I say thanks for listening. We wouldn’t blessed with this awesome gig if it weren’t for you.