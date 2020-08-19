Texas Highway Named the Most Dangerous Stretch of Road in America

Better get your 'Mad Max' driving skills ready if you plan on taking this road.

A new survey from Popular Mechanics showed us which highways were the most dangerous in the country. Not shocking, Texas made the list several times. As someone not from Texas, some folks cannot drive down here. I have always heard driving through Houston can be a stress inducing trip.

Well, wouldn't you know it. I-45 in Houston the most dangerous stretch of roadway in the United States. The survey can't pinpoint exactly what makes it so dangerous, but numbers don't lie. There are 56.5 fatal accidents for every 100 miles of roadway on this stretch of road. A big culprit of deaths is simply not following basic driving laws. Texting while driving, driving drunk, and driving at excessive speeds seem to be the main culprit of deaths.

Two other Texas highways made the list. No. 5 is US-83, where the roadway averages one death every other week in the Lone Star State. This highway runs from the Canadian border all the way to the Mexican border. Popular Mechanics said the most dangerous stretch is the one that runs through the Lone Star State.

No. 15 is US Route 175. The roadway averages about 0.7 deaths per mile, but almost half of those occur in the Dallas area. Popular Mechanics doesn't put so much of the blame on the drivers for this one. They say, "the high death count in Dallas may be blamed less on the road and its features than on the population." It's a pretty interesting survey. You can check it out here if you want to give it a full read.