Gospel Singer K.D. French Sings Song About Distancing From Fridge

I admit it, when it comes to sweet snacks I have almost no willpower. I avoid them at home simply by not having any of them in the house. But those fun-sized Three Musketeers bars in the lobby? I ate 'em. The empty ice cream container in the freezer? My bad.

While it's a constant struggle to try to eat well at least I know I'm not alone. And the gol-darned pandemic hasn't made things any easier. Many's the young college student who managed to shed their Freshman Fifteen just in time to turn around and pick up the Quarantine Fifteen. For the rest of us they're just called Lockdown Pounds.

Gospel singer, K.D. French, recently put our collective battles with the refrigerator door into a song. It's called The Fridge Again and I think we can all relate. The video looks like a Zoom call with the singer surrounded by better versions of herself encouraging her to stay away from the endless supply of not-so-nutritious foods. Sort of like angels on her shoulder urging her to take the higher road.

The video has only been up on her YouTube channel for about a week and has already racked up more than 100,000 views.

Thanks, K.D., for putting our struggle with social distancing from the refrigerator door to music. We'll step away from the fridge now and go for a walk around the block a time or two.