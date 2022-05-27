Turns Out Dillard’s Is NOT Closing in Wichita Falls

Dillard's making a comeback like The Undertaker last night with this announcement. Oh you thought we were dead?

Right around two weeks ago, we let you know that Dillard's was closing in Sikes Senter Mall and we asked what should go in there? Well it looks like we have our answer...Dillard's. That's right, Dillard's ain't going anywhere.



According to KFDX, Dillard's and Sikes Senter Mall have reached a new deal that will keep the store in the mall. Looks like staff was alerted yesterday afternoon of the news. So good news for those folks that didn't want to go looking for a new job. Plus, losing two anchor stores to any mall is bad news. Not just that, one of the ORIGINAL anchor stores to Sikes Senter Mall when it opened back in the 70's.

A Dillard's spokesperson confirmed the good news to KFDX. We will see what the future holds for Sikes Senter Mall, but I know some folks have been upset with mall management once this plan for Dillard's closing was announced.

As long as their is a Spencer Gifts in the mall, I will be happy. Any mall without a Spencer's is the most depressing thing in the world. Do not ever leave us Spencer's or I will riot. I already lost the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop. I cannot have my heart broken again. Jerry Jones, find it in your billionaire heart to bring back a Pro Shop to Wichita Falls. I want to give you my money, but you won't let me.

