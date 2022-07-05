Twitter is Calling for the Texas Rangers to Fire Manager Chris Woodward

If I were Rangers manager Chris Woodward, I would stay way the hell away from Twitter these days because a whole lot of people on there are ready to see him lose his job.

In fact, someone even started a petition on change.org to make it happen.

The outrage comes after yet another disappointing loss in a close ballgame. The team dropped a heartbreaker in extra innings in Baltimore yesterday. Those are the ones the Rangers can’t seem to win if their lives depended on it this year.

And in case you’re wondering, no, I’m not one of those in the fire Chris Woodward camp. I feel like he hasn’t had much to work with until this year. And the thing is, this year’s Rangers are actually performing better than expected.

But that’s how it goes in professional sports. Win or else the fanbase will call for your job. So, if you can’t stand the heat, stay the hell out of the kitchen.

And since the Rangers can’t find a way to get over .500, the Twitter kitchen is pretty damn hot right now.

