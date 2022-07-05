Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Shares Tip to Avoid Falling Victim to Vehicle Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls shared a simple rule of thumb to live by to help avoid falling victim to theft.

Last month, I reported on an increase in vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. The thing is, in 98% of the burglaries, the victim had left their car unlocked, providing easy access to the victim’s belongings.

So, first and foremost, lock your vehicle. Simply taking a second to lock your vehicle can save you from a whole lot of heartache.

With that being said, there are still instances of thieves breaking into vehicles to steal from victims. In fact, it happened to me around 15 years ago – in broad daylight, nonetheless.

So, Crime Stoppers sent out a press release earlier today to remind citizens to pay closer attention to items that are left in their vehicles.

A simple rule of thumb to live by is that if you don’t want it taken, don’t leave it in your vehicle. The absolute best way to keep from having your valuables stolen is to take them inside your home.

If that’s not an option, take a few seconds to secure your belongings out of sight. Unless the burglar is targeting your car stereo, there’s a good chance they won’t break in if they don’t see any reason to do so.

If you’ve ever fallen victim to thieves, you know just how violated it can make you feel. Not to mention the fact that you have to take the time to file a police report, cancel credit and debit cards, get your id replaced, etc.

Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that it can’t happen to you, because it most certainly can.

