Two Texoma Counties Reporting 911 Outages

Several North Texas counties are experiencing issues with landlines, with two reporting the loss of 911 services.

At the time of this posting, all landlines, including 911 services, are down in Clay County. Sheriff Kenny Lemons took to Facebook to advise residents of the outage. He said AT&T had been notified of the outage and were working to identify the problem. In the meantime, residents should call 940-636-4647 for assistance.

Archer County is also experiencing an outage. Citizens who dial 911 will be redirected to their administrative line.

Landlines are down in Young County, but 911 services are still available.

