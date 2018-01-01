Texas Has the Most Active Flu Cases in the Country

One thing we wish Texas wasn't bigger in.

People love this time of year. I truly hate it with a passion. I hate the cold and it seems like everyone is sick. Looks like I am not crazy, Texas currently leads the country in active flu cases . Freaking awesome news, right?

No, no it is not. Our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma are in the top ten as well, so congratulations to you guys as well. They come in at number nine in the country. Here is where things get scary. What cities have the most flu cases in the country? Congratulations Texas, you have eight out of the ten cities in our whole country.

Freaking great! You flu people need to get your butts in bed. Take your medicine, eat your chicken noodle soup and watch some 'Price is Right'. Don't be getting me sick.

Top 10 Designated Market Areas with Flu Activity

1. Tyler-Longview(Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas

2. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

4. Houston, Texas

5. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas

6. Corpus Christi, Texas

7. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

8. Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

9. San Antonio, Texas

10. Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark.

Top 10 States with Flu Activity

1. Texas

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. West Virginia

5. Nebraska

6. Iowa

7. Idaho

8. Missouri

9. Oklahoma

10. North Carolina