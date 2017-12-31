Iowa Park Man Killed in Officer Involved Shooting

A 36 year-old man was shot by a Foard County Deputy Saturday night.

Texas DPS reports that Heath Wayne Hodges, 36, of Iowa Park, was shot at around 10:30 pm Saturday. The officer involved was not injured. The exact details of the shooting have not been made available at this time.

The Texas Rangers are currently in charge of the investigation and the deputy, who has not been identified, has reportedly been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. It is believed Hodges was at his hunting lease at the time of the shooting.

Hodges was a well-known figure, particularly to those in agriculture. He was the manager of Quality Implement Company in Burkburnett. We’ll bring you further details as they are made available by DPS.