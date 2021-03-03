United Family Issues Statement on Texas’ Mask Mandate Ending

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday, March 2nd that the statewide mask mandate would be ending on March 10th. The day after that announcement, the United Family issued a statement concerning the end to the mandate.

The release clarifies that guests shopping at any United Family store in Texas, which includes Market Street, United Supermarkets, Albertsons Market and Amigos, will no longer be required to wear a face covering beginning Wednesday, March 10th. Guests are, however, still encouraged to wear them.

United Family employees, on the other hand, will still be required to wear masks while working.

The full statement from the United Family can be read below:

We are thankful the number of COVID cases in Texas are on a downward trend. The United Family of stores will do our part in staying diligent in our cleaning protocols, as well as having our team members continue to wear masks. We encourage guests to continue following the COVID safety protocols that have contributed to the decline in COVID cases, including wearing a mask. We will re-evaluate our practices in mid-April, as we advocate for our essential workers to become eligible for the COVID vaccine.

Governor Abbott also announced on March 2nd that beginning March 10th, all businesses in the state would be allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Hospital regions that have COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceed 15 percent for seven straight days may see that capacity percentage dip to 50, but businesses will no longer be closed due to high numbers.