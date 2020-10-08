United Supermarkets Now Selling At-Home COVID-19 Tests

United Supermarkets announced Thursday, October 8 that they are offering at-home COVID-19 tests at pharmacies inside United Supermarkets as well as Market Street and Amigos locations across Texas.

According to KFYO, Tim Purser, United Supermarkets Director of Pharmacy, the at-home kits target those who prefer to skip the line and don’t want to deal with those uncomfortable nasal swabs:

We feel these testing kits will help meet the needs of our guests as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the advantages of these at-home testing kits include no appointments, no lines and best of all, no uncomfortable nasal swab.

The process is simple. All you have to do is visit scheduletest.com and fill out an online questionnaire and then have a designated person pick the test up for you at the pharmacy or United will deliver it to you.

Then, provide a saliva sample when it’s convenient for you and send it to the lab via a prepaid envelope by dropping it off at a FedEx Drop Box or arrange for same day pickup by calling 1.800.463.3339.

After that, be on the lookout for a text or email with your results within 72 hours.

The tests, offered through Phosphorus Diagnostics will set you back $139.99.