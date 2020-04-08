United Supermarkets to Start Limiting the Amount of Guests in Store

This applies to United Supermarkets, United Express, Amigos, and all Market Street locations.

I gave a call to our local Market Street and they said these changes went into effect today and they have not hit capacity for the store at any point today. United Stores have released the following statement on the changes you will be seeing at their stores starting this week.

Working alongside our community partners in the fight against COVID-19, The United Family of stores announced several new measures guests will see in stores in the coming days.

Beginning later this week, store guest counts will be limited to less than 20 percent of the store’s occupancy rate. When possible, guests will enter through one door and exit through a different door. Team members and store security partners will help manage store traffic counts. Experts recommend families limit the number of shoppers to one person, recognizing some situations may require two people.

Grocery aisles will be marked for one-way traffic to improve social distancing, using floor decals to indicate the direction of traffic flow. Additionally, “Smart Shopping” signage will remind guests of best practices on their trip to the grocery store..

In addition to these new initiatives to combat COVID-19, stores have added plexi-glass panels at check stands, pharmacy lanes and deli counters to provide a barrier between the guest and team members. Floor decals were placed in all areas guests might wait in line to mark the necessary six–feet of social distancing. Signage throughout the store and yellow stickers worn by team members also remind guests to observe the required six-feet of social distancing.

Sanitation teams work constantly throughout the day with the sole focus of cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces such as grocery carts, door handles, checkout pin pads and such. Checkers are prompted every 30 minutes to sanitize their check stands and are given time to wash their hands at least every hour. Hand sanitizer is available at every register.

New health assessment screening measures have been implemented for team members prior to clocking in for the workday. Any team member not successfully completing the assessment is asked to return home and call their healthcare provider. Vendor partners visiting stores will also be asked to complete a health self-assessment for COVID-19.

Team members have the discretion to wear masks and gloves if they choose to do so, and steps have been taken to procure masks. The supply of masks available for purchase outside the healthcare industry has been critically low. The CDC has advised that diligent hand washing and sanitizing is more effective than simply wearing gloves. Team members electing to wear gloves must wash their hands and continue to sanitize their gloves throughout the day.

We all need to be doing our part during this time. Remember to also be doing the following during this time.