Vaccine or Negative COVID Test to No Longer be Required for OKC Thunder Home Games

Soon, fans who attend Oklahoma City Thunder home games will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination of a negative COVID-19 test to get into the Paycom Center.

According to a press release, the team said the decision was made after reviewing their current protocols with health officials:

Since we announced the protocols in September, the Oklahoma Department of Health reports the percentage of Oklahoma County residents 12 and older who are fully or partially vaccinated has risen to 85%. The number of COVID cases statewide has dropped approximately 60% and hospitalizations have declined at similar rates. As we discussed the statistics and vaccination rates with health officials and reviewed our protocols, we have decided to lift our vaccination/testing requirements.

The new policy takes effect on December 1, so the current policy remains in place for the home game Wednesday, November 24 against the Utah Jazz as well as the game scheduled against the Washington Wizards on Friday, November 26.

Get our free mobile app

As is usually the case, fans' reactions were mixed.

The proof of vaccination or negative test requirement was first announced on September 21, prior to the start of the regular season.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.