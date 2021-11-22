Vaccine or Negative COVID Test to No Longer be Required for OKC Thunder Home Games
Soon, fans who attend Oklahoma City Thunder home games will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination of a negative COVID-19 test to get into the Paycom Center.
According to a press release, the team said the decision was made after reviewing their current protocols with health officials:
Since we announced the protocols in September, the Oklahoma Department of Health reports the percentage of Oklahoma County residents 12 and older who are fully or partially vaccinated has risen to 85%. The number of COVID cases statewide has dropped approximately 60% and hospitalizations have declined at similar rates. As we discussed the statistics and vaccination rates with health officials and reviewed our protocols, we have decided to lift our vaccination/testing requirements.
The new policy takes effect on December 1, so the current policy remains in place for the home game Wednesday, November 24 against the Utah Jazz as well as the game scheduled against the Washington Wizards on Friday, November 26.
As is usually the case, fans' reactions were mixed.
The proof of vaccination or negative test requirement was first announced on September 21, prior to the start of the regular season.