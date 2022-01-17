From Slime to the Ninja Turtles, How Was the Cowboys Nickelodeon Broadcast?

I was at the game yesterday so I didn't get to tune into this. Did anybody honestly watch the whole thing?

The NFL tried something new out last season when they broadcasted a playoff game on Nickelodeon. It's the same game you would watch on the other channel, just with different commentators breaking down the game so a kid would understand it. Well, you also have slime going off after every touchdown.

Also after those scoring drives the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gives us a replay of what went down.

As a kid that grew up in the 90's, Nickelodeon and the Ninja Turtles were a big part of my childhood. My honest question to anybody yesterday, could you sit there and watch a whole broadcast of your favorite team in the playoffs on Nickelodeon? I think I could give it a couple of minutes before I would go to the normal broadcast.

Get our free mobile app

By the way, Nickelodeon gives out the NVP, the Nickelodeon Valuable Player. This is voted by fans online and for two straight years it has gone to the losing quarterback. Imagine you're in the locker room after a playoff loss and they say here's your trophy.

I think if you're under the age of eight, it would be a fun way to get into sports and I don't mind the NFL trying things out. The NFL actually had the game on four different channels yesterday. CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Instant Video and Paramount Plus. I am curious to see what the ratings will be on for everything since the Cowboys are one of the most watched teams in the league.

Sadly, my Cowboys got knocked out of the playoffs yesterday. I think I am most mad they had slime helmets somewhere and I didn't get one.

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted