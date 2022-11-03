Video of Masked Man Putting Halloween Candy in Bowls in Texas Neighborhood
This is scary.
I’ve never been a fan of leaving a bowl of candy outside for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Mostly because I figure some kid will come along and take the whole thing, robbing others of their share.
But never did it cross my mind that someone might come along and put candy in the bowl. Yet, that’s exactly what happened on Halloween night in McKinney, according to Fox 4 News.
Security footage shows a man wearing a hoodie, mask, hat, and gloves taking candy from a backpack and placing it in bowls. Of course, residents were concerned, so one of the parents followed the guy and took down his license plate number.
Police made a sweep through the neighborhood, but weren’t able to find the man. They eventually tracked him down and determined that the unidentified 19-year-old man didn’t mean any harm.
He told police that he was passing out candy in the neighborhood and was simply filling empty bowls. The candy tested negative for narcotics and didn’t show any signs of tampering. No charges will be filed against the man.
I can’t figure out what the guy was thinking. Why in the world would you completely conceal your identity and go to random houses filling empty candy bowls? Was he maybe hoping to spook somebody? If that’s the case, mission accomplished.