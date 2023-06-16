Video Footage of the Perryton, Texas Tornado and Its Aftermath

This has been an extremely active storm season. And Thursday (June 15) was one of the worst days yet.

Just after 5 pm, a deadly tornado ripped through the small panhandle town of Perryton, Texas, leaving at least three people dead and between 75 and 100 people injured, according to ABC 7 Amarillo.

Storm chasers on the scene shared videos of the large cone tornado as it was headed into Perryton.

Widespread damage was reported throughout the town. Drone footage shared by The Weather Channel earlier today shows the path of destruction. The tornado was on the ground for about a mile and was a quarter of a mile wide.

More severe weather is in the forecast for today. CNN is reporting that 50 million people across the U.S. are under the threat of severe weather.

Y’all be safe out there.

