Video Shows Texas Home Invasion and Family Held at Gunpoint

A recently released home security video shows a pair of home invaders holding four adults and eight children at gunpoint.

In the video provided to KPRC 2, two armed men are seen entering the house holding a gun to a third man. The thieves threw the man onto the couch and demanded access to the family's safe, but the family did not have one. The thieves then ran through the house looking for valuables while one of the children, a two-year-old, followed them through the house, hitting them with toys. The child's mother told KPRC 2,

My son followed him upstairs, hitting him. I don’t know if they didn’t notice him or why they didn’t hurt him.

The wife of the man who the thieves entered with and threw onto the couch believe they were targeted by the thieves and followed from the grocery store.