Walmart and Sam’s Club Announce Another Round of Employee Bonuses

Walmart and Sam’s Club employees are set to receive another round of cash bonuses for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retail giant recently announced plans to distribute a bonus of $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. The bonuses will be paid out on June 25. In order to receive a bonus, employees must have worked for the company as of June 5.

John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. had this to say in a statement:

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them. All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

The announcement means Walmart has now committed over $935 million in bonuses to associates this year.

From Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Sam’s Club:

“We are so grateful to our associates for being there for customers and members during this difficult time, serving communities across the country. Our associates’ efforts have been exactly what the country needed during this historic and uncertain time. They’ve made a real difference.”

In addition, the company says it will “continue to look for ways to reward and recognize its associates.”

Find more information on how Walmart is taking care of its associates at the company’s COVID-19 information hub.