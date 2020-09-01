Walmart Rolling Out New Membership Service

Walmart is gearing up to launch a brand-new membership service.

The company announced today that it would launch its new membership service, dubbed Walmart+, on September 15.

The service will combine unlimited free delivery from stores with fuel discounts and access to tools that will improve your in-store shopping experience. Membership will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month, with a free trial period of 15-days.

Walmart’s existing membership service previously known as Delivery Unlimited, will be going away. However, all current members will automatically become Walmart+ members.

In addition to unlimited home delivery, members will be able to use the Scan & Go feature in the Walmart app. Scan & Go allows customers to scan their items while shopping and pay using Walmart Pay, for a fast, touchless shopping experience.

Members will also save 5 cents per gallon at almost 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations. The same discount will soon be applied to Sam’s Club gas stations.

Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer for Walmart says the goal is to make life easier for shoppers:

Life feels more complicated than ever. Walmart+ is designed to make it easier – giving customers an option to not have to sacrifice on cost or convenience. We know shopping should fit customers’ needs, not the other way around. We have always been a champion for the right item at the right price, but now it’s more than that. We have the right shopping solutions at the right time, too.

The aforementioned benefits are just the beginning. New benefits will be added to Walmart+ over time.