Walmart to Hold Three Black Friday Events This Year

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt normal operations for businesses and now it’s making its mark on Black Friday.

Big crowds aren’t an option in the era of the coronavirus and seeing as massive crowds of deal-seekers are a hallmark of Black Friday, retailers are having to figure out ways to offer great deals to consumers without encouraging big gatherings.

Walmart’s answer to the problem is to offer three separate Black Friday events, known as “Black Friday Deals for Days.” According to NBCnews.com, John Furner, Walmart U.S. CEO said safety is the top priority:

We wanted to prioritize our associate safety, customer safety and our ability to serve.

The first event kicks off in stores and online on Wednesday, November 4 with deals on toys, electronics and home products.

The second event begins online on Wednesday, November 11 and will continue in stores on Saturday, November 14. The second event will feature deals on TVs, computers, tablets, movies, music and more.

Finally, Walmart will wrap up the online event on Wednesday, November 25, with the in-store event coming to an end on the day after the Thanksgiving, the true Black Friday.