Wash Your Hands Along with the ‘Put the Falls, Back in Wichita Falls’ Song

Might as well have some fun with this coronavirus story.

You can't turn anywhere without hearing about the coronavirus. Health officials say you should be washing your hands for twenty seconds. Without pulling out a stopwatch, how would you know how to do this? They say to sing the chorus to one of your favorites songs.

Well, the most famous song for our city is 'Put the Falls, back in Wichita Falls.' You can see the truly amazing music video above. I have also made the graphic below to help you wash your hands as well. If you would like to make your own song graphic, you can do that at Wash Your Lyrics. It's pretty fun.