Watch Clayton Kershaw Work the Drive-Thru at Raising Cane’s in Dallas
A soon-to-be Texas Ranger (I hope) was spotted working at Raising Cane’s in Dallas.
Free-agent pitcher Clayton Kershaw was spending a little time during the lockout working the drive-thru in his hometown of Dallas on Wednesday.
Founder and Co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Todd Graves had a little fun with the fact that he worked for them, according to CBS Sports:
Everyone is wondering who Clayton is going to sign with, but I bet no one thought it would be Raising Cane's. Clayton is an ace pitcher, so we're excited that he joined our Crew today. We also love supporting Kershaw's Challenge and appreciate Clayton reciprocating the support.
He better be glad I didn’t pull up to that drive-thru because I would’ve spent 10 minutes begging him to sign with the Rangers. I realize he’s had injury issues, but his mere presence in the clubhouse would make signing him worth it.
Can you imagine the impact of having a World Series champion ace pitcher around those young players?
Not to mention the fact that the Rangers have already had the best offseason that I can remember as far as free agent signings go. After adding shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien, pitcher Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun, his signing would the icing on the cake.