Watch Chairs Fly During an Altercation at a DeSoto, Texas Middle School

A viral video is circulating of an ugly altercation between a teacher and students at DeSoto West Middle School.

In the video, you see a student throw a chair at a teacher, striking him in the head. You then see the teacher respond in kind by throwing a chair at the student and then following that up with another chair toss at him.

After the teacher backs the student into a corner, you see the student drop the chair and appear to leave the classroom. The teacher then goes back to his desk, sits down, and starts wiping the blood from his face.

It’s unclear what led to the chair-throwing, but the DeSoto Police Department is currently investigating the incident, according to NBC DFW.

The DeSoto Police said there will be a larger police presence at the school on Friday.

Most of those reacting on Twitter are on the side of the teacher, with many suggesting he get a raise.

