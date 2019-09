This is the stuff of nightmares.

A couple in North Carolina shared doorbell cam footage of their home being hit by a tornado that had spun off of Hurricane Dorian.

Everything’s pretty chill until about the :58 mark when things start to quickly get intense. You hear the winds start to roar and then next thing you know, the house goes airborne.

Luckily, the home owners weren’t there at the time and are okay.