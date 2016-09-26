Watch Tonight’s Trump-Clinton Debate Live Right Here

Tonight's first presidential debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton begins at 9 p.m. ET, broadcast from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. You can read a preview of the event here .

After a coin toss, Clinton will get the first question. The debate will proceed in six 15-minute segments covering national security, the economy and America's direction, as moderated by NBC's Lester Holt.

You can also watch any previous recorded debate, going back to 1960's Richard Nixon–John F. Kennedy matchup, here .