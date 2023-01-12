Watch Videos of a Giant Fireball Streaking Across Texas Sky

I didn’t witness this firsthand, which is probably a good thing. Because I most likely would’ve freaked out a little bit.

Not that I typically freak out when I see strange things in the sky. It’s just that the fireball that many people across Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing in the sky on Tuesday night (January 10) was freakin’ huge.

But lucky for us, it didn’t usher in the apocalypse.

Get our free mobile app

Instead, the meteor reportedly crashed harmlessly in a field in Groesbeck, According to Chron. However, I haven’t seen any photographic evidence of said meteor, so there’s that.

So, I can’t help but wonder just how big that thing actually is. I’ve always heard that small objects appear much bigger than they are when entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

Are we talking about something the size of a baseball here? Or maybe it’s about the size of a bowling ball or even as big as a Volkswagen.

I need to know this sort of thing so I can needlessly worry about the 0.000001% chance that something like that could hit my house. Can you imagine the sort of damage that thing could do?

Are you starting to see how my mind works? You might say that I’m a textbook disaster thinker and you would be right.

Anyway, I digress. Everything is fine and the world didn’t end last Tuesday night. Instead, some old farmer in Central Texas has a brand new hole on his back forty.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history